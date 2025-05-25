Ratchanok's fine run ends in last-4 loss to Wang

Impressive show: Sixth seed Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand. AFP

Ratchanok Intanon's bid for her third Malaysia Masters title ended in the semi-finals Saturday.

The Thai sixth seed, who won the titles in 2018 and 2019, lost to top seed Wang Zhiyi of China 21-17, 21-16 in the BWF World Tour Super 500 event in KL Sports City in Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur, on Saturday.

Wang will battle it out against Chinese compatriot Han Yue in the women's singles title match.

Second seed Han knocked out third seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan 21-19, 21-16 in the other semi-final.

In the men's singles event, India's Srikanth Kidambi advanced to the title showdown after a 21-18, 24-22 victory over Yushi Tanaka of Japan.

He will face second seed Li Shifeng for the title after the Chinese star defeated Japan's fourth seed Kodai Naraoka 21-15, 21-15.

Mixed doubles decider will be a battle between the top two seeds from China.

Top seeds Jiang Zhenbang and Wei Yaxin rallied to defeat seventh seeds Cheng Xing and Zhang Chi, also from China, 15-21, 22-20, 21-19.

While second seeds Feng Yanzhe and Huang Dongping defeated Ye Hong Wei and Chan Nicole Gonzales of Taiwan 21-10, 21-7 to reach the final.

Feng and Huang are looking to win back-to-back titles after they claimed the Thailand Open crown last Sunday.

Men's doubles pair Man Wei Chong and Tee Kai Wan of Malaysia reached the final after beating Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi of Japan 21-12, 21-14.