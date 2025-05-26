Buriram keep quadruple bid on track

Listen to this article

Buriram United players celebrate on the podium after winning the FA Cup title. Photo supplied

Buriram United won their third trophy of the season, defeating arch-rivals Muang Thong United 3-2 in the final of the FA Cup at Thammasat Stadium on Saturday night.

The Thunder Castle added the FA Cup silverware to the Thai League 1 and Shopee Cup trophies won earlier.

They are still in the running to claim a fourth title of the season and are scheduled to take on fellow Thai League 1 club Lamphun Warriors in the League Cup final on May 31 at BG Stadium.

Thai League champions Buriram had a chance in the 10th minute but Brazilian Guilherme Bissoli sent his shot over the bar.

After a miss by Muang Thong's Poramet Arjvirai, Buriram got their first goal in the 27th minute when the Kirins' defender Songwut Kraikruan handled the ball and the match referee awarded a penalty after a VAR check. Bissoli converted the spot kick without any problem.

The Thunder Castle netted their second goal after 36 minutes when Goran Causic volleyed home a corner kick.

However, in the four-minute, first-half injury time, Muang Thong succeeded in reducing the margin when a Kakana Khamyok shot hit Causic's hand in the box and this time Poramet made no mistake and converted the penalty for the Kirins.

Buriram United struck again seven minutes into the second half when Phitiwat Sookjitthammakul opened the ball from the left and Muang Thong goalkeeper Kittipong Phutaechuek failed to collect the lob. Songwut failed to clear the ball properly and it fell in the right spot for Bissoli to guide it into the net from close range.

In the 72nd minute, Muang Thong's midfield set up Poramet with a perfect through ball. Poramet beat an offside trap and reduced the deficit to 3-2.

In the five-minute final added time, Muang Thong pressured Buriram but could not get through the Thunder Castle's defence wall.

The victory marked the seventh time for Buriram United to lift the FA Cup.

After the match, Football Association of Thailand (FAT) president Nualphan Lamsam presented the trophy to the winners.

Buriram United also received a cash prize of five million baht, while runners-up Muang Thong United received one million baht.

The Sportsmanship Award of the tournament was won by Theerathon Bunmathan of Buriram United.

Kanchanaburi promoted

Kanchanaburi Power became the last team to be promoted to Thai League 1 next season after a 2-2 draw in the second leg of a playoff with Phrae United on Saturday night.

Kanchanaburi won the first leg 2-1 at their home ground before securing the draw away in Phrae to qualify for the top flight for the first time in the club's history.

Three teams to earn promotions from Thai League 2 are Chonburi (champions), Ayutthaya United (runners-up) and Kanchanaburi Power.

Bids to host King's Cup

Three provinces from different regions have submitted bids to play host to this year's King's Cup.

The Football Association of Thailand on Sunday revealed that Chiang Mai, Songkhla and Kanchanaburi have submitted applications to organise the prestigious tournament.

Chiang Mai hosted the event in 2022 and 2023 at the Chiang Mai's 700th Anniversary Stadium and Songkhla staged the tournament at Tinsulanonda Stadium last year.

Kanchanaburi have never hosted the King's Cup and has proposed its Kleebbua Stadium as the venue for the competition.