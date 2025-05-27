Angels face Chengdu in ACL playoff

Thailand's Bangkok United will face Chengdu Rongcheng FC in the AFC Champions League Elite playoff round in July or August.

Following Buriram United's triumph in the FA Cup on Saturday night, Bangkok United and BG Pathum United have emerged as the two other qualifiers for the 2025-2026 Asian club competitions.

Buriram are eligible to compete in the AFC Champions League Elite group stage after claiming the Thai League 1 crown.

The Angels, the top-flight runners-up, have earned the right to compete in the ACL Elite playoff, the qualifying round for the group stage.

The Rabbits have qualified for the AFC Champions League Two group stage.

It has now been confirmed that Bangkok United will face Chengdu Rongcheng, a strong team from the Chinese Super League, in the playoff stage of the ACL Elite programme, which is expected to take place in July or early August.

In the previous season, the Angels also played in the playoff of the Elite competition in which they lost 4-3 on aggregate to Shandong Taishan.

Meanwhile, Buriram will be seeking their fourth title of the season on May 31 when they face fellow Thai League 1 club Lamphun Warriors in the League Cup final at BG Stadium.