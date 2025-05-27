ONE Championship confirms Lobo vs Kulabdam, Seksan vs Muangthai for June 27 tentpole

Lobo vs Kulabdam and Seksan vs Muangthai lead the lineup for ONE Friday Fights 114 with more marquee bouts expected to follow

ONE Championship has locked in two major Muay Thai bouts for its next “tentpole” event at Lumpinee Stadium on June 27.

Brazil’s Felipe Lobo is set to face Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai in a bantamweight clash, while Seksan Or Kwanmuang returns to meet old rival Muangthai PK Saenchai in a 140-pound catchweight showdown at ONE Friday Fights 114.

More high-profile bouts are expected to be added to the card in the next few weeks, with ONE building towards another stacked showcase at its flagship Bangkok venue.

The matchups were announced ahead of this week’s ONE Friday Fights 110 card, which sees Thailand’s Worapon Lukjaoporongtom take on Ilyas Musaev in the main event.

Worapon has become a popular fixture on the weekly series and scored a unanimous decision win over Soner Sen in March. Musaev returns looking to bounce back after a loss to Otop Or Kwanmuang in April.

In the international featured bout, Komawut FA Group faces Turkey’s Sen – also at 142 pounds – with both men still chasing an elusive spot on the main roster and a full-time contract.

Iranian-born Malaysian Amir Naseri looks to re-establish himself in the flyweight Muay Thai mix when he meets Samingdam NF Looksuan in the co-main event.

Elsewhere on the card, former K-1 fighter Fernando Amaya makes his ONE debut in a catchweight kickboxing bout against Arya Akbari.

Also confirmed for the May 31 show:

Lamsing Sor Dechapan vs Pansak Wor Wantawee (128lbs Muay Thai)

Chatpet Lampang Sports School vs Tun Min Aung (160lbs Muay Thai)

Supersub Bang Saen Fight Club vs Mohamed Taoufyq (136lbs Muay Thai)

Toyota Eaglemuaythai vs YodUdon BS Muaythai (116lbs Muay Thai)

Super Yay Chan vs Muga (138lbs Muay Thai)

Hu Ye vs Ryuki Kawano (strawweight kickboxing)

Ivan Gnizditskiy vs Khurshidbek Bozarboev (middleweight MMA)

Diogo Calado vs Sheagh Dobbin (lightweight MMA)

ONE Friday Fights 110 streams live and free on YouTube in most markets from 7:30pm local time.