Mixed pair and Supanida advance at Singapore Open

Dechapol Puavaranukroh, left, and Supissara Paewsampran in action during their first round match on Tuesday. (Badminton Photo)

Mixed doubles pair Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Supissara Paewsampran moved into the second round of the BWF Singapore Open on Tuesday.

The sixth seeded pair battled past Wong Tien Ci and Lim Chiew Sien of Malaysia 19-21, 21-19, 22-20 in 61 minutes to reach the last 16 of the World Tour Super 750 event.

It was their second successive win against the Malaysians. They also beat Wong and Lim in the second round of the Malaysia Masters last week.

They will play Cheng Xing and Zhang Chi of China in the last 16 on Thursday.

Women's singles hope Supanida Katethong also progressed with a three-game victory. The eighth seed dropped the first game against Malvika Bansod but fought back to win 14-21, 21-18, 21-11.

Supanida will face Natsuki Nidaira of Japan in the last 16.

Women's doubles players Laksika Kanlaha and Phataimas Muenwong bowed out, losing to Lauren Lam and Allison Lee of the United States 15-21, 10-21.

Kunlavut Vitidsarn, Ratchanok Intanon, Pornpawee Chochuwong and Pornpicha Choeikeewong will begin their campaign on Wednesday.

In other early results on Tuesday, men's top seed Shi Yuqi of China beat home player Jia Heng Jason Teh 21-16, 21-16, third seed Anders Antonsen of Denmark lost to Christo Popov of France 17-21, 13-21, seventh seed Kodai Naraoka of Japan edged Priyanshu Rajawat 14-21, 21-10, 21-14, women's top seed An Se-Young of South Korea beat Gao Fangjie of China 21-16, 21-14, fifth seed Chen Yufei of China defeated Anmol Kharb of India 21-11, 24-22 and Pusarla V Sindhu of India downed Zhang We Yu of Canada 21-14, 21-9.