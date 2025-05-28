Uthai hope for better show under Lettieri

Listen to this article

Italian coach Gino Lettieri.

Italian coach Gino Lettieri was snapped up by Thai League 1 side Uthai Thani yesterday, only four days after he ended his one-year stint at former top-flight champions Muang Thong United.

Lettieri's association with the Kirins team came to an end on Saturday night in the wake of their 3-2 loss in the FA Cup final to arch-rivals Buriram United.

The Italian tactician had been in charge of the Muang Thong dugout for one season.

In a statement, Muang Thong thanked the coach "for your dedica- tion" and wished him success in his future endeavours.

Just as some media reports started suggesting that Lettieri was mulling a return to Europe, Uthai Thani announced yesterday that the Italian will coach their team in the 2025-2026 season.

Lettieri told media yesterday that he was keen to help Uthai Thani do better than their ninth-place finish in the recently concluded season in which the club also reached the quarter-finals of the Revo League Cup.

"The most important thing is to play good football and try to win every game," said Lettieri, adding: "I will try to do my best to help the team finish in a better position next season.

"I came here [with Muang Thong] to play against Uthai Thani twice in the past season and saw that they have lots of passionate fans. I hope they [fans] will support me and together we will help the team move forward."

The 58-year-old Lettieri has previously coached a number of clubs in Germany, Poland, Greece and Lithuania.

Uthai Thani also announced yesterday that they had signed Senegalese centre-back Christian Gomis from BG Pathum United.