Red Sox v the 'Mookie Curse'

For 84 years the Boston Red Sox and their fans had formerly suffered through "The Curse of the Bambino."

After selling star pitcher and outfielder Babe Ruth to the New York Yankees in 1920, the BoSox then failed to win a World Series title for that extended period of time -- after having won four over the previous eight seasons.

Then, in 2004, the Red Sox finally ended their drought and won a World Series. For good measure, they tacked on three more MLB crowns over the next 14 seasons.

Since their last Series win in 2018, though, Boston haven't even made it to a World Series. In fact, in two of the past three seasons BoSox have finished in the cellar of the American League East You could call this latest dryspell "The Curse of Mookie".

This recent winless stretch coincides with the trading of star outfielder Mookie Betts, the main ingredient in the last of those World Series wins, to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Early last century, then-Red Sox owner Harry Frazee sold Ruth away for the moolah to finance his girlfriend's Broadway play.

Betts was unloaded because the Red Sox were unwilling to pay the big bucks the outfielder would soon demand as a free agent-to-be.

But things are changing in Beantown. The BoSox have decided to open up their moth-laden wallets and, hopefully, buy their way to another MLB title.

They signed coveted hurler Garrett Crochet to a US$170 million, six-year deal and then inked promising young outfielder Jarren Duran and rookie second sacker Kristian Campbell to pricey, long term contracts despite their youth.

But Boston's key purchase was the luring away of free agent third sacker Alex Bregman from the Houston Astros.

The price: $120 million over three seasons.

And Bregman is living up to expectations. He leads the BoSox in batting average with a .299 mark and has belted 11 homers and driven in 35 runs, ranking second only to Rafael Devers in the latter two departments.

But Boston aren't just counting on Bregmans' big bat and proficient glove. Just as importantly they're counting on his veteran leadership as well.

The Red Sox are hoping that Bregman, coming off eight straight postseason appearances with Houston that includes a pair of World Series titles, will help teach Boston's youngish roster what they need to know to regain the team's winning ways.

So far so good. The Red Sox are hovering around the .500 mark and are at least within shouting distance of the first place New York Yankees in the AL East race.

"He's had a great influence on our younger players," revealed Red Sox manager Alex Cora. "He shows them the right way to play the game. The way he prepares and goes about his business -- on and off the field."

Right from the start, Bregman has been there for his new teammates.

Bus rides to Florida spring training games are much longer than the veteran players are subjected to during the regular season -- on the few occasions they have to bus it.

So, quite often vets who have proven themselves on the field are excused from making such long spring game bus rides. They are permitted to stay back and work out at the ballclub's home training site.

But not Bregman.