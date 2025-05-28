Straight shots start with setup, posture and tempo

Listen to this article

Always try and work on your posture and alignment, as maintaining good posture throughout your swing is an important ingredient for the making of good shots. Tilt your upper body slightly forward from the hips, maintaining a straight spine angle. Use your core for stability and control throughout your swing. Avoid slouching or arching your back excessively, as this can affect your swing mechanics and lead to inconsistent ball striking.

Proper alignment also helps promote straight, accurate shots because it sets the direction for your swing path. If your body is aligned correctly, the ball should fly straight. Position your feet, hips, and shoulders parallel to the target line. Imagine a straight line extending from your target through the ball and beyond. Align your body along this line which will help in aiming your shots accurately.

Focus on developing a smooth and consistent tempo in your backswing. Don't rush the backswing by jerking the club back -- you'll lose control and accuracy. Practice swinging with a relaxed and rhythmic motion, maintaining a consistent pace from start to finish.

Out of Bounds: All golfers are a little weird. But there again Life is a little weird. But when we find someone whose weirdness Is compatible with ours, we join up with them and fall into mutually satisfying rounds of golf.