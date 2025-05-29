Thai venues for Women’s World Volleyball Championship confirmed

Historic first for Southeast Asia will take place from Aug 22 to Sept 7

Four official venues have been confirmed for the FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship 2025, which will take place in Thailand from Aug 22 to Sept 7.

The tournament — a historic first for Thailand and Southeast Asia — will be staged across Bangkok, Nakhon Ratchasima, Chiang Mai and Phuket.

In Bangkok, matches will take place at Indoor Stadium Huamark, a venue with extensive experience in hosting international competitions.

Nakhon Ratchasima will host matches at Chatchai Hall. In Chiang Mai, the World Championship will make its debut at the Chiang Mai International Exhibition and Convention Centre, a state-of-the-art complex and one of the largest venues in northern Thailand.

Phuket will round out the lineup of host cities, with matches set to take place at the Saphan Hin Municipal Sports Complex.

The 20th edition of the Women’s World Championship will feature 32 national teams divided into eight groups of four teams for the round-robin phase with the two best teams from each group moving into the knockout phase.

The round-robin matches will be played in the four cities, while the knockout stages — round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and final — will take place in Bangkok.

Thailand, coached by Kiattipong Radchatagriengkai, have been drawn in Pool A along with the Netherlands, Sweden and Egypt.

Tickets for the championship can be purchased on the Thai Ticket Major website.