Thai stars blaze into last 16

Thai second seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn. (Photo supplied)

Kunlavut Vitidsarn, Ratchanok Intanon and Pornpawee Chochuwong moved into the last 16 of the US$1 million BWF Singapore Open on Wednesday.

Second seed Kunlavut defeated Japan's Kenta Nishimoto 21-13, 21-15 and will next meet either China's Wang Zhengxing or Canada's Brian Yang in the last 16 on Thursday.

Earlier, Ratchanok Intanon eased past Kirsty Gilmour of Scotland 21-8, 21-12. She will face fellow Thai Pornpawee Chochuwong in the last 16 after the sixth seed defeated Chiu Pin-chien of Taiwan 21-13, 21-15 on Wednesday.

Another women's singles player, Pornpicha Choeikeewong, bowed out after losing to Zhang Beiwen of the US in a tough three-game tussle, 21-19, 16-21, 19-21.

Meanwhile, mixed doubles pair Pakkapon Teeraratsakul and Phataimas Muenwong upset seventh seeds Yang Po-hsuan and Hu Ling-fang of Taiwan 21-6, 21-16 to progress.

They will play Jafar Hidayatullah and Felisha Alberta Nathaniel Pasaribu of Indonesia in the last 16.

However, the other mixed doubles pairs, Phuwanat Horbanluekit/Sapsiree Taerattanachai and Ruttanapak Oupthong/Jhenicha Sudjaipraparat, bowed out on Wednesday.

Women's doubles players Tidapron Kleebyeesun and Nattamon Laisuan also exited the World Tour Super 750 event, losing to seventh seeds Kim Hye-Jeong and Kong Hee-Yong of South Korea 11-21, 14-21.

In other early results on Wednesday, women's second seed Wang Zhiyi, winner of the Malaysia Masters on Sunday, overcame a slow start to defeat Unnati Hooda of India 13-21, 21-9, 21-15 while men's fourth seed Li Shifeng of China defeated Koki Watanabe of Japan 21-12, 21-14.