Defender Elias hopes for a stint at Buriram

Elias Dolah has ended his contract with Bali United and is hoping to play in Thai League 1 next season. PR

Thailand defender Elias Dolah has parted ways with Indonesian club Bali United and is hoping to join Thai League 1 champions Buriram United, starting next season.

Bali United yesterday officially announced that Elias had left the club which he had played for since 2023.

Bali United CEO Yabes Tanuri said: "We would like to thank Elias Dolah, one of the best defenders over the last two seasons. This is certainly based on an agreement reached between the parties."

During this season, Elias appeared in 29 matches in Indonesia's top league, one game less than the figure he tallied in his first season with Bali United.

He also represented the club in the President's Cup, AFC qualifiers, AFC Cup and Championship Series League and scored two goals.

Elias said: "Bali United is an amazing club. I am 100 percent sure that in the future Bali United will emerge as one of the top teams in Asia."

It's expected that the lanky Thai-Swedish defender will join Buriram United, the Thai League 1 giants who are in the process of strengthening their squad for the new season.

Warm-up games for U23 side

The Thai U23 national squad reported for training yesterday to prepare for two warm-up matches against Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates.

They are scheduled to take on Hong Kong on June 4 before facing the UAE on June 10.

Coach Takayuki Nishikaya said: "This time, several players from foreign-based clubs have joined the team, so I expect them to do better this time."

The two warm-up matches form a part of the U23 team's preparations for the Asean U23 Championships in Indonesia in July and the AFC U23 Asian Cup qualifiers in September. They will later take part in the 2025 SEA Games in Thailand in December.