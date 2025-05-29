ONE Championship: Felipe Lobo thinks Nabil ‘won’t stay long’ at bantamweight; wants rematch soon

Former title challenger eyes top names but admits Kulabdam is dangerous step on road back to belt

Felipe Lobo wants another crack at Nabil Anane before the towering 21-year-old outgrows ONE Championship’s bantamweight Muay Thai division.

The Brazilian contender returns at ONE Friday Fights 114 on June 27 in Bangkok, where he will face the dangerous Kulabdam in a high-stakes showdown.

But while two-time title challenger Lobo is looking up at interim champ Anane – and a third shot at the belt – he also knows he can’t afford to look past “Left Meteorite”.

“Maybe people say it’s going to be easy, but I don’t think so,” Lobo told the Bangkok Post. “He’s a very fast southpaw – a tough opponent. I’ve watched him since the beginning when I came to ONE.”

The 32-year-old Lobo is coming off a second-round TKO victory against Saemapetch Fairtex in February. Before that, he dropped a decision to Anane in August 2024 – a result he’s determined to avenge.

“I want to fight again for the title. I’m looking to rematch Nabil, and I hope to fight him soon,” he said. “It was a great fight – he’s more explosive and technical now. I can see he’s always improving.”

But Lobo knows time may be running out to catch the 6-foot-4 Anane while he’s still in the division.

The Thai-Algerian prodigy is significantly taller than most bantamweights and hinted at a long-term move not just to featherweight but eventually lightweight.

“I’m not sure Nabil will be there long,” Lobo said. “I don’t think so.”

Regardless of Anane’s future, Lobo made it clear he’s targeting the names above him – not the prospects still climbing..“I already have been fighting the guys below. I want to fight these guys above me – Nabil, [Jonathan] Haggerty, Superlek,” he said. “I think I deserve it.”

He dismissed talk of facing unproven newcomers like Anane’s Venum Training Camp teammate Abdulla Dayakaev unless they earn their shot.

“Dayakaev is strong, but he’s not on my level yet,” Lobo said. “If he gets a couple of wins, OK – maybe in the future. But for now, I want to fight the top guys.”

That starts with Kulabdam – a man Lobo respects but hopes to keep from earning a full-time ONE contract.

“I’m training very hard,” he said. “It’s a big motivation to stop him getting the contract. I really like his style, but I won’t take this fight lightly.”