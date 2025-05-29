Business magnate appointed honorary advisor to BAT

Somsak Leeswadtrakul, a business tycoon and and philanthropist, has been appointed Honorary Advisor to the Badminton Association of Thailand (BAT). He is set to play a central role in driving the completion of a new state-of-the-art BAT headquarters and national training centre, which is expected to be finished by the end of this year.

His appointment follows the resignation of Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul as BAT President after her election as President of the Badminton World Federation (BWF), where she now oversees the organisation’s 202 member nations. Although she had recently been re-elected as BAT President, Khunying Patama stepped down in line with good governance practices to avoid any potential conflict of interest.