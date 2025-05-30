Confident Kunlavut cruises into quarters

Mixed doubles players Dechapol Puavaranukroh, right, and Supissara Paewsampran. (Badminton photo)

Kunlavut Vitidsarn advanced to the men's singles quarter-finals of the US$1 million BWF Singapore Open on Thursday.

The Thai second seed defeated Wang Zhengxing of China 21-8, 21-17 in 44 minutes to set up a last-eight clash with Leong Jun Hao of Malaysia.

Earlier, mixed doubles duo Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Supissara Paewsampran booked their berth in the last eight with a 21-19, 21-18 win over Cheng Xing and Zhang Chi of China.

Next up for the sixth-seeded duo is a match-up against top seeds Goh Soon Huat and Shevon Jemie Lai of Malaysia.

Dechapol's men's doubles campaign with Kittinupong Kedren came to an end on Thursday when they lost to sixth seeds Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto of Indonesia 20-22, 20-22.

Another Thai mixed pair, Pakkapon Teeraratsakul and Phataimas Muenwong, also exited the World Tour Super 750 event after losing to Jafar Hidayatullah and Felisha Alberta Nathaniel Pasaribu of Indonesia 12-21, 12-21.

Women's doubles players Pichamon Phatcharaphisutsin and Nannapas Sukklad also bowed out, losing to third seeds Baek Ha-Na and Lee So-Hee of South Korea 13-21, 9-21.

Women's eighth seed Supanida Katethong made a disappointing exit after losing to Natsuki Nidaira of Japan 11-21, 16-21.

Meanwhile, two men's seeds were sent crashing out on Thursday.

Unseeded Lin Chunyi upset his fourth-seeded Chinese compatriot Li Shifeng 21-18, 21-14, while Lee Cheuk Yiu of Hong Kong eliminated sixth seed Chou Tien-chen of Taiwan 21-12, 21-16.

Seventh seed Kodai Naraoka of Japan advanced with a 21-19, 21-17 win over Weng Hongyang of China.

Women's fifth seed Chen Yufei was forced to dig deep as she edged past Pusarla V Sindhu of India in three games, 21-9, 18-21, 21-16.