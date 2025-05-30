Muang Thong bet on tactician Rangsan

Listen to this article

Rangsan Viwatchaichok (left).

Former Thai League champions Muang Thong United have appointed Rangsan Viwatchaichok as their new head coach.

Former Port boss Rangsan replaced Italian coach Gino Lettieri, who joined fellow T1 club Uthai Thani on Wednesday after his one-year stint at Muang Thong came to an end.

Rangsan, 46, will lead the team working alongside the club's coaching staff that includes Uthai Boonmoh, Jedsada Jitsawat, Dagno Sieka, Wisnusak Kaewruang and Peerapat Phoruandee.

Recognised as one of Thailand's brightest coaching talents, Rangsan has garnered a reputation for his previous work at Police Tero and Port. He is known for his tactical acumen, strategic long-term planning, strong commitment to the development of young players and exciting offensive style of football.

Rangsan said, "I would like to thank the club's board for trusting me with this job. For me, it is not a difficult decision at all. After discussing with the club's executives and learning about what they want for this club, I feel this is a challenging job for me.

"Muang Thong is a team that plays exciting football and it is the right time to build a team that is full of a new generation of players.

"I'm confident that they have a good support system at this club. It will motivate these younger players to improve," he added.

Rangsan is also aware of expectations after taking on the top job at the club of Muang Thong's calibre.

"I know that the club has not won anything for a long time. I know that the club, the fans and the players have high expectations. I want to be a small part in helping bring success to Muang Thong next season. I promise I will do the best I can," he added.

Muang Thong finished in sixth place last season with 45 points from 30 matches, 25 behind champions Buriram United.

AFC U23 Asian Cup

Thailand will face Mongolia in the opening Group F game of the AFC U23 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026 Qualifiers in September.

Malaysia and Lebanon are the other teams in the group.

All Group F matches will be played at BG Stadium.

Forty-four teams have been divided into 11 groups with the qualification round to be contested between Sept 1-9.

Fifteen berths are up for grabs at the seventh edition of the tournament in Saudi Arabia in January 2026.

Champions in 2022, Saudi Arabia have automatically qualified as hosts and will be joined by the 11 groups winners from the qualifiers as well as the overall four best-ranked runners-up.