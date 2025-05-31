Kunlavut storms into SF, Thai pair rock top seeds

Dechapol Puavaranukroh, left, and Supissara Paewsampran celebrate their quarter-final victory. (Badminton Photo)

Kunlavut Vitidsarn and mixed doubles duo Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Supissara Paewsampran advanced to the semi-finals of the US$1 million BWF Singapore Open on Friday.

Second seed Kunlavut defeated Leong Jun Hao of Malaysia 21-13, 21-11 at the World Tour Super 750 event at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

World No.2 Kunlavut, who is chasing his third World Tour crown this week, will face either Lee Cheuk Yiu of Hong Kong or Lin Chun-yi of Taiwan in the last four.

Kunlavut won the Indonesia Masters and the Thailand Open -- both Super 500 events. The 24-year-old also claimed his maiden Asian crown last month.

Earlier, Dechapol and Supissara knocked out top seeds Goh Soon Huat and Shevon Jemie Lai of Malaysia 19-21, 22-20, 21-17 to reach the semis.

They will face Ye Hong-wei and Nicole Gonzales Chan of Taiwan for a chance to vie for their third title this year.

Dechapol and Supissara won the Malaysia Open and the Thailand Masters earlier in the season.

Sixth seed Pornpawee Chochuwong, the last Thai in the women's singles event, bowed out to second seed Wang Zhiyi of China 17-21, 19-21.

Pornpawee defeated fellow Thai Ratchanok Intanon in the last 16 on Thursday.

Wang will meet fourth seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in the last four.

Meanwhile, fifth seed Chen Yufei of China upset top seed An Se-Young of South Korea 21-13, 21-16. She will face compatriot Han Yue after the third seed defeated Natsuki Nidaira of Japan 21-17, 21-15.

It ended An's unbeaten run in 2025 and marked Chen's first victory over her since the Indonesia Open last June.