Buriram gun for glorious quadruple

Listen to this article

Lamphun's Patcharapol Inthanee, left, and Buriram's Naruebodin Weerawatnodom during a press conference.

Buriram United are aiming to complete a historic quadruple when they take on Lamphun Warriors in the League Cup final at BG Stadium on Saturday.

The Thunder Castle have already won the T1 title, the Asean Club Championship and the FA Cup this season.

"It has been a great run for the team to come this far in the League Cup despite such a hectic schedule. Kudos to all of our players," said Buriram director Samaporn Polbutr during a pre-match conference.

"I'm sure the fans of all the other teams would love to see Buriram get beaten in the final and Lamphun are the last team we will face this season. But we've already won three trophies and I believe the fourth one is coming to Chang Arena.

"The players have a lot more time to rest for this game and they are 100% ready for tomorrow [today].

"We know that [Alexandre] Gama [Lamphun's coach] knows our team well. We also know him well. Both Osmar [Buriram's coach] and Gama are Brazilians. It will be an interesting game," he added.

Buriram defender Naruebodin Weerawatnodom is confident his team will win the fourth trophy of the season.

"I think we [Buriram] can handle the pressure. Our players have always been in this situation year in year out. This is the fourth trophy that we want to win. I'm sure it will be an exciting and memorable game," he said.

"We have had a week to rest for this game and I think Osmar is happy with the players he has to choose for this match.

"I worked with Gama before and know that we cannot underestimate Lamphun. It will not be an easy match and we know that they will go all out to win."

Lamphun's Patcharapol Inthanee said, "We all know that Buriram are a strong team but we have been working hard during the past two weeks after we beat Ratchaburi in the semi-finals. We have been training very hard for this match. We have nothing to lose and we want to create a new history for the club."

Saturday's winners will receive five million baht plus the champions' trophy while the runners-up will receive one million baht.

The match will kick off at 6pm and will be shown live on True Ball Thai 1 channel.

Myanmar on the menu

Thailand have been drawn to face Myanmar and Timor Leste in Group C in the Asean U23 Championship in Indonesia.

The Asean U23 Mandiri Cup or Asean U23 Championship will be held in Indonesia between July 15-29.

The tournament will feature teams from 10 AFF member countries -- Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Thailand, Timor Leste and Vietnam.

The round-robin group phase will be played in Jakarta and Bekasi.

The first-placed team from each group and the second-placed team with the best record will progress to the semi-finals on July 25.

The winners of the semi-finals will meet in the final on July 29.

Thailand won the inaugural tournament in 2005.