ONE Championship: Superlek denies requesting three-round fight vs Nabil

‘Why didn’t Nabil ask for five rounds?’ says former champ, who admits confusion over late change to non-title bout after ONE 172 hydration fail

Superlek Kiatmoo9 has denied he asked for his bout with Nabil Anane to be changed to a three-round contest – contradicting earlier claims made by ONE Championship chairman Chatri Sityodtong.

The Thai striker has kept a low profile since his unanimous decision loss to Nabil at ONE 172 in Japan this March at Saitama Super Arena.

Superlek had failed to pass hydration for the bout, and was subsequently stripped of his bantamweight Muay Thai belt.

But fans were left baffled when the five-round fight was reduced to three rounds, with the undisputed title no longer on the line, despite the interim champ Nabil having made weight.

“I didn’t have any problem if it was going to be five rounds, because I think normal procedure it would be the person who makes weight – we would go five rounds and then if that person wins, they would get the belt. That is what we are familiar with,” Superlek told the Bangkok Post.

“But after the weigh-in and then a bit later on, I got notified it would be a three-round fight. So I did not know that before the team notified me. So I was like, ‘OK, three rounds it is.’”

During the post-fight press conference in Japan, Chatri said Superlek’s camp had refused to proceed if the bout remained five rounds. Nabil, visibly frustrated, was seen talking to ONE’s CEO off-mic moments later.

Superlek said he understood why the 21-year-old Thai-Algerian was angry – and admitted he was confused by the decision too.

“Yes, the way that he was upset is absolutely understandable, I totally get that,” he said. “But I also don’t understand what happened there, because when I was notified it was going to be a three-round fight, I was thinking, ‘Oh, why didn’t Nabil just ask for five rounds?’ Because I don’t really know the process.

“I finished the weigh-in and the face-off and then I got notified this is the update for the fight. So I was like, ‘OK’.”

“I think Nabil had made weight and I think he had the right to fight five rounds,” Superlek added. “If I was to fight five rounds with him – OK. Because he had done everything right, so he was eligible to try to get the belt of course, and I wouldn’t have a problem with that.

“I was just thinking as well, ‘Why didn’t he ask for five rounds?’”

The 29-year-old said he’s spent the past two months recovering and spending time with family – and confirmed he had been carrying injuries going into the fight with Nabil.

“Yes, that was a very disappointing moment for me – the injury buildup is one thing,” said Superlek, who withdrew injured from a planned defence against Nico Carrillo at ONE 170 in Bangkok, with Nabil stepping in on short notice to win the interim title.

“I’ve been having this injury problem for a while. But the moment I lost the belt on the scale, I was very disappointed because my team had already prepared such a good plan, and then I made a mistake by myself, so I was very upset.”

Superlek said he’s open to a rematch once he’s fully fit – but also acknowledged he may need to rebuild after the loss, and gave his blessing to a fight between Nabil and Jonathan Haggerty for the vacant title.

“I think it would make sense – if I have just lost and I have to go back and make my own way back up again,” he said. “I don’t think it makes sense if I just lost and immediately do the rematch. I think if Haggerty and Nabil are going to fight, that would be great.

“But maybe the rematch – I can’t say that I will win, but if I come back with 100 per cent performance, the fight will be more fun and more entertaining. I just want to show the fans a proper fight. Now he is much stronger, but I just want to do my best in my own way, in my own style.”