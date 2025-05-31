Thailand’s Kunlavut on top of the badminton world

Semi-final win in Singapore lifts shuttler to world No.1 ahead of final on Sunday

New world No.1 Kunlavut “View” Vitidsarn will be looking to win the Singapore Open championship on Sunday. (Photo: supplied)

Kunlavut “View” Vitidsarn has become the world No.1 for the first time in the history of Thai men’s singles badminton, defeating Taiwan’s Lin Chunyi on Saturday and advancing to the final round at the Singapore Open on Sunday.

The 24-year-old Thai shuttler won 2-0 over world No.19 Lin Chunyi, winning 21-11 in the first set before a neck-on-neck second set that went to deuce point before View finally won 25-23.

The victory moved Kunlavut atop the men’s singles ranking, marking a historic moment for Thai athletes.

In the final on Sunday, he will face the winner of the match between China’s Lu Guanzu and France’s Christo Popov.

The Singapore Open 2025, a World Tour Super 750 event, features total prize money of US$1 million.