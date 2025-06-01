Supachok pulls out of team for Fifa Day games

Out of action: Supachok Sarachat.

Injured Thailand midfielder Supachok Sarachat has pulled out of the national squad after being advised a month's rest.

Thailand head coach Masatada Ishii has called up Channarong Promsrikaew to replace Supachok in the national squad.

Ishii has received a message from Supachok's J-League club Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo that the attacking midfielder is nursing an injury and it is important for him to stay out of action for one month, according to the team doctors.

This means that Supachok cannot join the Thai national team for their Fifa Day games in early June.

After having a meeting with the team staff coaches, Ishii decided to call up Channarong of Chonburi for the two important games during Fifa Day break.

The War Elephants are scheduled to play a friendly match against India at Thammasat Stadium on June 4.

They will then be travelling to Ashgabat to play their second Group D match of a qualifying tournament for the AFC Asian Cup 2027 against Turkmenistan on June 10.