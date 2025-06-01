Thailand’s Dechapol and Supissara defeat world No.3 pair to win Singapore Open

Listen to this article

(Photo: Badminton Photo)

Thailand’s top mixed doubles duo, Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Supissara Paewsampran, have delivered a sensational performance to win the KFF Singapore Badminton Open 2025, a prestigious BWF World Tour Super 750 event with a total prize purse of $1,000,000 (approximately 33 million baht).

The final, held on Sunday in Singapore, saw the Thai pair — currently ranked world No.8 and seeded No.6 — face off against Hong Kong’s experienced team of Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet, ranked world No.3 and seeded second in the tournament.

Dechapol and Supissara started strong, taking the first game 21–16 with commanding pace and precision. The Thai duo continued to dominate in the second game, outclassing their opponents 21–9 to seal the victory in straight games and capture their first Super 750 title as a team.

This marks their fifth title together from five finals appearances, and their third title of the year, cementing their status as one of the most formidable mixed doubles pairs on the international circuit. The win also comes with a $74,000 prize (approximately 2.4 million baht).

The victory was especially sweet considering their head-to-head record with the Hong Kong pair. In their previous three meetings, the Thais had won just once, most recently suffering a 1–2 defeat at the Thailand Open 2025 in mid-May.

The title adds to an already impressive list of achievements in just seven months:

2024 Titles:

Kumamoto Masters Japan 2024 (Super 500)

Syed Modi India International 2024 (Super 300)

2025 Titles:

Petronas Malaysia Open 2025 (Super 1000)

Thailand Masters 2025 (Super 300)

KFF Singapore Open 2025 (Super 750)

With victories spanning all tiers of the BWF World Tour, the Thai pair have now claimed titles at the Super 300, 500, 750, and 1000 levels — a remarkable feat in under a year.

Dechapol and Supissara will continue their campaign at the KAPAL API Indonesia Open 2025, another Super 1000 event, taking place from 3 to 8 June.