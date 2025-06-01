Kunlavut makes it day of double joy for Thai shuttlers

Kunlavut Vitidsarn poses on the podium after receiving the winner's trophy from Badminton World Federation (BWF) president Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul. (Photo supplied)

New world No.1 Kunlavut Vitidsarn capped off a historic week by winning the US$1 million BWF Singapore Open on Saturday.

The 24-year-old Thai star claimed his fourth title of the year after storming past China’s Lu Guangzu 21-6, 21-10 in just 37 minutes to win the World Tour Super 750 event at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Kunlavut, who is also the reigning world champion and an Olympic silver medallist, became the first Thai male player to reach No.1 in the world after winning the semi-final against Lin Chun-yi of Taiwan on Saturday.

He will officially replace China’s Shi Yuqi, who lost to Lu in the round of 16 in Singapore, as No.1 player in the world when the new rankings are released on Tuesday by the World Badminton Federation.

Kunlavut also won the Indonesia Masters and the Thailand Open — both World Tour Super 500 events — and the Asia Championships this year.

Earlier mixed doubles pair Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Supissara Paewsampran combined to claim their third World Tour title of the year.

The sixth seeds defeated the reigning Asian champions and second seeds Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet of Hong Kong 21-16, 21-9 to add the Singapore title to their growing trophy collection.

Dechapol and Supissara have won five out of five finals they have contested since starting their partnership in October last year.

Saturday’s victory followed their wins at the Malaysia Open (Super 1000) and the Thailand Masters (Super 300) — earlier this year. The pair won the Kumamoto Masters Japan (Super 500) and the Syed Modi International (Super 500) in 2024.

They have now won at least one title at all BWF World Tour levels.

Meanwhile former Olympic champion Chen Yufei won her fourth consecutive tournament.

The Chinese fifth seed eased past second-seeded compatriot Wang Zhiyi 21-11, 21-11 to claim the women’s singles title.

The Singapore victory followed her triumphs at the Swiss Open in March, the Asia Championships in April and the Thailand Open last month.

Seventh seeds Kim Hye-Jeong and Kong Hee-Yong of South Korea were crowned the women’s doubles champions. They defeated fifth seeds Rin Iwanaga and Kie Nakanishi of Japan 21-16, 21-14.

All the top players head to Jakarta this week to take part in the BWF Indonesia Open.

The World Tour Super 1000 event, which offers a total prize money of $1,450,000, begins on Tuesday and ends on Sunday.