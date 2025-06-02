Thunder Castle win again, lift fourth trophy of season

Listen to this article

Buriram United players and coaching staff celebrate on the podium after winning the League Cup. (Photo supplied)

Buriram United wrapped up a successful season with a 2-0 victory over 10-man Lamphun Warriors in the League Cup final on Saturday night that took their trophy haul in 2024-2025 to four.

The Thunder Castle earlier won the Thai League 1, the AFF Asean Club Championship or Shopee Cup and the FA Cup and their victory in the League Cup saw their income from prize monies swell to more than 100 million baht for the season.

First-time finalists Lamphun had a nightmarish start to the showdown as they were left with 10 men on the pitch only after the third minute.

Warriors striker Fabinho fouled Buriram defender Ko Myeong-Seok and the match referee gave him his marching orders after consulting the VAR.

Early in the first half, Supachai Chaided planted the ball in the back of the net for the Thunder Castle but his effort was ruled offside.

Despite being one man short, Lamphun put on a game show and held fancied Buriram goalless at BG Stadium on Saturday night until injury time.

The Thunder Castle broke the deadlock when Guilherme Bissoli converted a penalty awarded after a foul by Witthaya Moonwong in the seventh minute of the added time.

The Thai League 1 champions got their second two minutes later when Dion Cools pounced on a loose clearance by a Lamphun defender.

Buriram United coach Osmar Loss told a post-match press conference that it was time for the team players and officials to kick off the party.

"Of course, it's a big day for us today, and we are very happy after winning four championships during this season," said the Brazilian coach.

"Every player has done his best and today, they adjusted to the condition of the pitch well, making things easier for us.

"It was a difficult season for us but we got through it well. We had to play every three days and every match was important.

"We reached the quarter-finals of the ACL [AFC Champions League] Elite but were not able to send the best team for the game because our prime target was to win the Thai League 1 crown.

"Next season, we will come back stronger.

"We have a large number of great fans who supported us throughout the season even when we lost form. It rained heavily before the match tonight but they braved everything and supported us in the final," he added.

Bissoli, voted the Most Valuable Player of the final, said: "We did well tonight and were able to adjust to the pitch after the heavy rain. Expect us to be even better next season."

Buriram United received five million baht for winning the League Cup, while Lamphun Warriors received one million baht.

Port appoint Gama as coach

Port have appointed Alexandre Gama, the most successful successful foreigner tactician in the history of club football in Thailand, as their head coach for the 2025-2026 season.⁣

The 57-year-old Brazilian has won a total of a total of 12 titles in Thailand -- eight with Buriram United and four with Chiang Rai United.

He has also coached Muang Thong United and just took Lamphun Warriors to their first ever League Cup final on Saturday before his contract ended.

Gama will also bring international experience to Port, having previously served as head coach of Thailand's U23 national team and as assistant coach for the South Korean national team that finished third in the 2011 AFC Asian Cup.