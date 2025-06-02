Team Hollywood Samurai taste success

Listen to this article

Team Hollywood Samurai, skippered by Ray Roberts, during the final day of the 22nd Samui Regatta.

Koh Samui: The 22nd Samui Regatta concluded on Saturday after five days of tactical sailing, shifting breezes, and world-class competition off the shores of Chaweng Beach, with Team Hollywood Samurai taking the top honours.

Despite the persistent challenges presented by light and variable wind conditions, the regatta delivered memorable moments, reaffirming its position as one of Asia's premier sailing events.

In the IRC Open Class, Team Hollywood Samurai, skippered by the legendary Ray Roberts, delivered a commanding performance throughout the week to claim overall victory with just seven points.

Close behind were AfterTremor team helmed by Olympic sailor Steve McConaghy, who showcased tactical consistency to secure second place with 13 points. Iolanthe 3, skippered by seasoned Australian sailor Terry Foster, representing Ocean Marina Yacht Club, completed the podium in third place with 21 points.

In the Cruising Division, Gloria (Oceanis 45), chartered by a team from the Royal Perth Yacht Club and co-skippered by Philip Harris, David Hepburn, and Simon Plunkett, delivered a flawless performance, remaining unbeaten across all races to secure first place overall with six points. SV Senetor (Jeanneau 45), led by Chris Uptegrove and featuring legendary Danish yachtsman Nils Degenklow among the crew, claimed second place with 12 points.

The week's events concluded in style with a festive gala dinner and closing ceremony hosted at the Fair House Beach Resort & Hotel. The prize giving ceremony, presided over by Adm Bhanupan Sapprasert, secretary general of the Yacht Racing Association of Thailand, honoured the achievements of the competitors and the organising team.

Race Director Simon James and his experienced team faced difficult conditions throughout the week. "It was tricky for both the sailors and the race committee," said James. "But we completed a full schedule with some very close results, which shows how effective the IRC handicap system is across a wide range of designs and sizes."

Looking to the future of the regatta and the broader development of sailing on the island, James added, "Now we just need a marina and a few boats available for charter, and we'll be fully back on track."