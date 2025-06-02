Cruz Azul thrash Vancouver Whitecaps to win CONCACAF Champions Cup

Cruz Azul's Angel Sepulveda scored twice in the 5-0 win over Vancouver Whitecaps in the CONCACAF Champions Cup final on Sunday.

MEXICO CITY - Mexico's Cruz Azul smashed the Vancouver Whitecaps 5-0 to win the CONCACAF Champions Cup on Sunday for a record-equalling seventh time.

Angel Sepulveda scored twice for Cruz Azul, who led 4-0 at half-time in Mexico City and equal rivals Club America's record of seven CONCACAF titles.

Sepulveda finished as the tournament's top-scorer with nine goals while the Whitecaps became the third Canadian team to reach the final and lose.

It was also the third straight year in which an MLS team has been beaten by a Mexican club in the continental final.

The Whitecaps had high hopes of becoming the first Canadian team to win the trophy having beaten two top Mexican teams, Monterrey and Pumas, on their journey to their first appearance in the final.

But they were utterly outclassed by the Mexico City club.

It was an uncharacteristically poor performance from Jesper Sorensen's Whitecaps, who were punished by some ruthless finishing from the Mexican side.

Cruz Azul enjoyed home advantage at their Estadio Olimpico Universitario and they immediately brought the crowd to their feet with an eighth-minute opener.

The Whitecaps gave the ball away in their own half and Carlos Rotondi pounced, threading the ball through to Ignacio Rivero, who took it first time with his left foot to fire into the far corner.

It was another giveaway that led to the second, 20 minutes later, when Andres Cubas lost possession and Lorenzo Faravelli showed no hesitation as he unleashed a fierce drive which crashed in off the inside of the post.

The Whitecaps, who beat Inter Miami in the semi-final to reach their first CONCACAF title game, looked nothing like the team that has impressed so much this season and they were soon in deeper trouble.

The Vancouver defence were slow to react to a quick throw-in and Rotondi broke down the left and delivered a pinpoint low cross which Sepulveda deftly flicked past Yohei Takaoka.

It was one-way traffic and Vancouver were punished again when a half-clearance fell to Polish midfielder Mateusz Bogusz just outside the box.

The former Los Angeles FC player drilled home from the edge of the box.

Cruz Azul went in at half-time having scored four goals from four attempts on goal and with their opponents looking shell-shocked.

It got worse five minutes after the restart when Cubas was robbed again in deep midfield and from the counter-attack Jorge Sanchez crossed and Sepulveda rose superbly to head home his second and his ninth goal in the competition.

"We took the final very seriously and it was a perfect performance. The truth is that we had the game wrapped up by half-time," said Mexican international Sepulveda.

Daniel Rios, Vancouver's Mexican striker said the team had been impacted by playing at high altitude with the game played at 2,240 metres (7,350 feet) above sea level.

"We made a couple of mistakes and they were very decisive every time they attacked. The altitude really affected us, we couldn't adapt and we're going home disappointed," he said.

The victory gave Cruz Azul qualification for two FIFA competitions -- the 2025 Intercontinental Cup and the 2029 Club World Cup.