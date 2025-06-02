ONE Championship: Chatri disputes Superlek’s claim over Nabil fight switch

CEO Chatri Sityodtong reiterates Superlek refused to fight Nabil Anane over five rounds at ONE 172, contradicting the Thai striker’s recent claims

Listen to this article

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong has pushed back on Superlek Kiatmoo9’s version of events surrounding his controversial bout with Nabil Anane at ONE 172 in Tokyo.

The Thai striker claimed in a recent interview with the Bangkok Post that he had “no problem” with fighting five rounds and was surprised when the contest was changed to three rounds after he missed weight.

But Chatri offered a different account.

“After Superlek missed weight in Tokyo, Ric Auty from the ONE Competition Department tried in person with Superlek to make the fight,” the ONE chairman told the Bangkok Post.

“Superlek did not agree to Ric’s initial request to keep the fight at five rounds. Superlek agreed only to a three-round fight vs Nabil in addition to giving Nabil 30 per cent of his purse for missing weight.”

The bout at ONE 172 in March – held at Saitama Super Arena – was initially set to unify the bantamweight Muay Thai titles, with Superlek as reigning champion and 21-year-old Thai-Algerian Nabil holding interim status.

But after Superlek failed hydration, he was stripped of the belt. While Nabil had made weight and was eligible to win the vacant title, the bout was downgraded to a three-round non-title fight, leaving fans confused and Nabil visibly frustrated.

During the post-fight press conference, Chatri said Superlek’s team had refused to proceed if the fight remained a five-round title bout. Nabil was later seen in an animated off-mic exchange with the ONE CEO.

Superlek’s recent comments appeared to contradict that stance, claiming he was informed of the switch only after the weigh-ins – and that he would have been fine with going five rounds if Nabil wanted to keep the title on the line.

“If I was to fight five rounds with him – OK,” Superlek said. “Because he had done everything right, so he was eligible to try to get the belt of course, and I wouldn’t have a problem with that.”

But according to Chatri, the decision to shorten the fight came directly from Superlek, not the promotion.

The 29-year-old striker also said he had been dealing with injuries in the lead-up to the bout, and expressed interest in a future rematch – though he acknowledged Nabil vs Jonathan Haggerty for the vacant belt “would make sense” in the meantime.