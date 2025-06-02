ONE Championship: Islay Erika Bomogao returns after Bangkok earthquake, Misaki Morita debuts at Friday Fights 111

Listen to this article

Filipino Muay Thai standout Islay Erika Bomogao will finally return to action this week at ONE Friday Fights 111, in a rebooked bout postponed due to the recent earthquake in Bangkok.

The 23-year-old was originally scheduled to face Spain’s Nerea Rubio at ONE Friday Fights 102, but the card was cancelled on March 29 just hours before showtime, after tremors from a 7.7 magnitude quake in Myanmar struck the Thai capital.

The atomweight fight will now go ahead this Friday night at Lumpinee Stadium, as Bomogao looks to rack up a third straight victory under the ONE Championship banner.

Also making waves on the card is the promotional debut of Misaki Morita, the reigning Shootboxing women’s atomweight champion.

The 21-year-old Japanese striker steps in to face China’s Ran Longshu in a 100-pound catchweight kickboxing bout, bringing national acclaim as one of Japan’s top female prospects.

She will need to adapt quickly under traditional kickboxing rules against Ran, who is looking to bounce back from a decision loss to Bomogao in January.

The main event features Thai veteran Petsukumvit Boi Bangna against Silviu Vitez in a flyweight Muay Thai bout, while Spain’s Angel Bauza returns to face Michael Baranov in featherweight action.

Russian flyweight Imran Satiev also makes his debut, taking on Dzhokhar Eskiev in MMA.

Full card for ONE Friday Fights 111:

Petsukumvit Boi Bangna vs Silviu Vitez (Muay Thai – flyweight)

Angel Bauza vs Michael Baranov (Muay Thai – featherweight)

Imran Satiev vs Dzhokhar Eskiev (MMA – flyweight)

Islay Erika Bomogao vs Nerea Rubio (Muay Thai – atomweight)

Misaki Morita vs Ran Longshu (Kickboxing – 100lbs catchweight)

Puengluang Baanramba vs Pompet Banthonggym (Muay Thai – flyweight)

Petwichit Singha Mawynn vs Sonrak Fairtex (Muay Thai – 137lbs)

Watcharaphon Singha Mawynn vs Petpayathai Sangmorakot (Muay Thai – 130lbs)

Lanyakaew Tor Silapon vs Andrii Mezentsev (Muay Thai – 118lbs)

Maksim Bakhtin vs Javier Aparicio (Muay Thai – lightweight)

Bilal Hassan vs Seiya Matsuda (MMA – featherweight)

ONE Friday Fights 111 airs live in Asia primetime and streams globally on YouTube in select territories.