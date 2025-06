King of the course

His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan, second left, pays a private visit to Stonehill Golf Course in Pathum Thani. He was welcomed by Sarath Ratanavadi, second right, CEO of Gulf Energy Development Plc (GULF).

