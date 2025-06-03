Injured wing-back Sasalak pulls out of national squad

Thailand coach Masatada Ishii addresses the national team players on Monday. (Photo: Hanif Hassan)

The War Elephants suffered another blow yesterday when Buriram United left wing-back Sasalak Haiprakhon pulled out of the Thai national team after suffering an injury in the League Cup final on Saturday night.

National team coach Masatada Ishii has called up BG Pathum United's Chanon Thamma to replace Sasalak in the squad.

The national team players yesterday reported for training to prepare for their two upcoming Fifa Day games.

Key players like Chanathip Songkrasin, Jaroensak Wonggorn, Ekanit Panya, Benjamin Davis and Elias Dolah have joined the training camp.

Earlier on Sunday, midfielder Supachok Sarachat pulled out of the national squad.

Supachok's J-League club Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo informed Ishii that the attacking midfielder is nursing an injury and has been told to stay out of action for one month by the team doctors.

Supachok has been replaced by Channarong Promsrikaew of Chonburi.

The War Elephants are scheduled to play a friendly match against India at Thammasat Stadium on June 4.

They will then be travelling to Ashgabat to play their second Group D match of a qualifying tournament for the AFC Asian Cup 2027 against Turkmenistan on June 10.

T1 clubs want new setup

A majority of Thai League 1 member clubs have voted to handle all tournament affairs on their own and take it off the list of events that are managed or supervised by the Football Association of Thailand (FAT).

At a workshop meeting at BG Pathum United, 11 clubs voted in favour of the proposal with Rayong and Port opposing the move, while Bangkok United and Muang Thong United abstained from voting. Nakhon Ratchasima did not send a representative to attend the meeting.

The decision by the clubs has to be ratified by the FAT.