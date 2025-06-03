Swiatek and Sabalenka set up French Open clash as Alcaraz in hunt for semis

Poland's Iga Swiatek has won four titles at Roland Garros

PARIS - Three-time defending champion Iga Swiatek set up a blockbuster French Open semi-final clash with world number one Aryna Sabalenka on Tuesday, with men's holder Carlos Alcaraz also chasing a last-four berth.

Swiatek, the fifth seed, got past 13th-seeded Ukrainian Elina Svitolina 6-1, 7-5 in Paris after top women's seed Sabalenka won a nervy quarter-final against Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen, 7-6 (7/3), 6-3.

"(Aryna) has been having a great season so I'm not going to lie, it is going to be a tough match. But I'm happy for the challenge," said Swiatek after reeling off her 26th win in a row at the French Open.

Both players have shared the number one ranking between them since April 2022.

Sabalenka ended Swiatek's 11-month reign as world number one last October but the Pole leads 8-4 in their previous meetings.

World number five Swiatek has been struggling for her best form and has not reached a final since winning the French Open title last year.

But she gave Svitolina little opportunity on her favoured clay surface, breaking in the fourth game to ease through the first set.

The pair exchanged consecutive breaks of serve early in the second set, before Swiatek forced the breakthrough at 5-5 with a powerful forehand down the line.

She then sealed the win with back-to-back aces.

Swiatek is aiming to become the first woman to win four straight Roland Garros crowns since Suzanne Lenglen 102 years ago.

- Zheng streak over -

Earlier, reigning US Open champion Sabalenka defied the windy conditions and Zheng to avenge her recent loss to the Chinese star in Rome.

"The last tournament I was pretty exhausted," said Sabalenka.

"Today I was more fresh I was ready to battle."

Sabalenka once again got the upper hand on Zheng, who had been on a winning streak of 10 matches on the Paris clay after her run to Olympic gold last year.

Zheng broke and led 4-2 in the first set. But numerous unforced errors -- 31 in total -- allowed the Belarusian to come back.

The second set was also tight before Sabalenka broke back to lead 4-3, taking advantage of her opponent's errors.

"I gave her the chance, so easy," said Zheng, who has lost seven times in eight meetings to Sabalenka, including in last year's Australian Open final.

Madrid Open champion Sabalenka feels she is ready to go all the way in Paris, where her previous best performance was reaching the semi-finals two years ago.

"It's high-level matches. I'm super excited to go out there and to fight and to do everything I need to get the win," said Sabalenka of her tie against Swiatek.

- Alcaraz faces 'tough' challenge -

Spaniard Alcaraz, the men's second seed, will go head to head with American Tommy Paul in Tuesday's night session on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Alcaraz is through to the last eight for the fourth year running and aims to become the third man this century to defend his title, after Gustavo Kuerten and Rafael Nadal.

The 22-year-old has dropped a set in each of the past three rounds but holds a 4-2 career record against Paul, the US 12th seed who Alcaraz beat in the quarter-finals of the Paris Olympics on the way to a silver medal last August.

"I remember that every match that I've played against him he was really tough," said Alcaraz.

"His level is really high right now. He has a lot of confidence."

If Alcaraz gets past Paul he will meet the winner of Tuesday's other men's quarter-final between in-form Italian Lorenzo Musetti and Frances Tiafoe.

Musetti has been one of the form players on clay this season, reaching at least the last four in all three of the principal warm-up events ahead of the French Open.

Both Musetti and US 15th seed Tiafoe are appearing at this stage of Roland Garros for the first time.

Tiafoe, twice a US Open semi-finalist, has yet to drop a set in Paris and is confident he can go even further.

Both Paul and Tiafoe are the first US men's quarter-finalists at the event since Andre Agassi in 2003.