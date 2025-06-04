Kingdom's spikers gear up for tough Poland opener

Listen to this article

Thailand start week one of the VNL 2025 in Beijing on Wednesday. Volleyballworld.com

Thailand begin their FIVB Women's Volleyball Nations League 2025 campaign with a match against Poland in Pool 3 at the National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, China, on Wednesday.

The team, led by coach Kiattipong Radchatagriengkai, will then face Belgium, Turkey and France in the opening week of the annual tournament.

World No.13 Thailand will have setter Pornpun Guedpard, opposite hitter Pimpichaya Kokram, outside hitters Ajcharaporn Kongyot and Chatchu-On Moksri and libero Piyanut Pannoy as their standouts in China.

Pornpun said that, unlike last year, there are a lot of young players in the team, so this tournament will be a good learning experience for them.

"We have talked about this tournament that it will give all these young players a good experience by playing against world-class teams," said Pornpun.

"Poland are one of the best teams in the world and we have played them so many times before. This match will be a good experience for all the young players in our team.

"We will do our best. We will show our teamwork and enjoy the game. We can learn a lot from playing against Poland whether it is about their technique or their mentality," she added.

Last month, Pornpun became the first Thai volleyball player to win the 2025 Pro Volleyball Federation Championship (PVF) with the Orlando Valkyries in the United States.

Pornpun was named the Most Valuable Player for her performance in the event as Orlando defeated Indy Ignite to clinch the title.

Thailand are No.13 in the world. They are the third best Asian team behind No.5 China and No.7 Japan.