Thailand eye India victory ahead of Asian Cup qualifier

Thailand coach Masatada Ishii addresses a pre-match press conference yesterday. PR

Thailand take on India in a Fifa Day match on Wednesday but their coach Masatada Ishii said his mind was more on the War Elephants' AFC Asian Cup qualifier against Turkmenistan next week.

The game between Thailand and India will kick off at 7.30pm at Thammasat Stadium and will be broadcast live on Thai Rath TV (32), BG Sports YouTube channel and TrueSports 2.

The War Elephants will then fly out to Ashgabat to play their second match of a qualifying tournament for the AFC Asian Cup 2027 against Turkmenistan on June 10.

Thailand are in Group D of the qualifying tournament for the 2027 finals in Saudi Arabia. The two other teams in the pool are Sri Lanka, whom the War Elephants have already beaten 1-0, and Taiwan.

The winners of the six groups will join the 18 countries who have already qualified for the finals in Saudi Arabia.

Ishii told a pre-match press conference on Tuesday: "We have a mixture of seasoned players and newcomers, so it will be interesting to see how they gel together.

"The match against India is important because it will help us prepare for the away game against Turkmenistan, the match I am more focused on.

"India have changed their coach and have a different style of play, but what is most important for us is how well we play our own game.

"I will be keenly observing every player in this match with an eye on the next game in Turkmenistan.

"I am aware that we lost our two games against India but that has nothing to do with me because I wasn't the coach of the Thai national team at the time.

"As a coach, I would want to win this game and go into the Asian Cup qualifier high on confidence, but as I said the most important thing for me is how my players perform in this match."