Swing smart: Power tips for women

Listen to this article

Women's clubs are usually lighter than men's, which helps generate a faster swing. The downside is that women sometimes have a more challenging time making good contact with the ball with these lighter clubs. Regardless of using men's or ladies' clubs when swinging, imagine that the club is heavy in your hands on the downswing to make better contact with the ground and the ball. You'll also generate more clubhead speed and overall carry distance.

Develop a controlled takeaway and avoid overcomplicating the backswing. Keep it simple with a smooth movement and gradual turning of the shoulders and hips. Throughout the backswing, focus on maintaining the connection between your arms, hands, and body. Keep your left arm relatively straight but relaxed, allowing for a full shoulder turn while keeping the club on the correct swing plane.

Initiate the backswing by turning your shoulders away from the target. Focus on rotating your upper body while keeping your lower body relatively stable. Your lead shoulder should move down and across your body as you rotate. As you turn your shoulders, allow your hips to also turn naturally with your body -- this creates power that can be released during the downswing -- that will help increase clubhead speed.

Out of Bounds: There's someone for everyone, and the person for golfer's is a psychiatrist.