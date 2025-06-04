ONE Championship releases Mouhcine Chafi after 0-3 run in lightweight Muay Thai

The 27-year-old ‘Assassin’ exits ONE following winless streak in Bangkok

Moroccan-Spanish Muay Thai fighter Mouhcine Chafi has been released by ONE Championship.

The Asia-based martial arts promotion updated his profile page status on its website to “former ONE athlete” on Wednesday morning.

The 27-year-old striker, known as “The Assassin,” went 0-3 in his ONE tenure, with losses to Sinsamut Klinmee, Dmitry Menshikov, and George Jarvis in the lightweight division.

His most recent bout came at ONE Fight Night 30 in April, where he was dropped twice en route to a unanimous decision loss against Jarvis at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

Despite his unsuccessful run in ONE, Chafi certainly came to the martial arts promotion with plenty of pedigree.

He had previously built an impressive resume winning WBC national and international Muay Thai titles, and most recently claimed the WBC light heavyweight world title in July 2024, knocking out former ONE athlete Miles Simson.

That triumph came amid a break from ONE Championship duties, after back-to-back losses in late 2023.

Chafi had failed to pass hydration for his ONE debut in November of that year – a short notice bout against former title challenger Sinsamut.

He lost a unanimous decision at Lumpinee Stadium after negotiating a 174.5lbs catchweight bout, despite an impressive performance.

Things did not go as well on his return to the ONE ring – Chafi was knocked out in the first round by Russia’s Menshikov a month later.