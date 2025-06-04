Poland defeat Thai women in Volleyball Nations League opener

Thailand opened their FIVB Women’s Volleyball Nations League 2025 campaign with a 3-0 loss (22-25, 24-26, 22-25) to sixth-ranked Poland at the National Indoor Stadium in Beijing on Wednesday.
Opposite hitter Pimpichaya Kokram led the Thai scorers with 22 points in a match that featured three very competitive sets. Poland held the edge in most categories but the 13th-ranked Thai side scored 19 points from opponent errors, against just 10 by their adversaries.
Coach Kiattipong Radchatagriengkai stuck mainly with his veteran players in Wednesday’s opening match, but a number of new faces are expected to get playing time as the tournament goes on.
Thailand is competing in Pool 3 against Poland (ranked 6th), Belgium (14), Turkey (3) and France (19). Their next match is against Belgium on Thursday at 3pm local time.