Poland defeat Thai women in Volleyball Nations League opener

Pimpichaya Kokram of Thailand in action during the first match of the FIVB Women’s Volleyball Nations League 2025 tournament against Poland at the National Indoor Stadium in Beijing on Wednesday. (Photo: Volleyballworld.com)

Thailand opened their FIVB Women’s Volleyball Nations League 2025 campaign with a 3-0 loss (22-25, 24-26, 22-25) to sixth-ranked Poland at the National Indoor Stadium in Beijing on Wednesday.

Opposite hitter Pimpichaya Kokram led the Thai scorers with 22 points in a match that featured three very competitive sets. Poland held the edge in most categories but the 13th-ranked Thai side scored 19 points from opponent errors, against just 10 by their adversaries.

Coach Kiattipong Radchatagriengkai stuck mainly with his veteran players in Wednesday’s opening match, but a number of new faces are expected to get playing time as the tournament goes on.

Thailand is competing in Pool 3 against Poland (ranked 6th), Belgium (14), Turkey (3) and France (19). Their next match is against Belgium on Thursday at 3pm local time.