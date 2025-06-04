Poland defeat Thai women in Volleyball Nations League opener
text size
Sports

Poland defeat Thai women in Volleyball Nations League opener

Veteran side competitive against 6th-ranked Poles but fall in straight sets

PUBLISHED : 4 Jun 2025 at 15:53

WRITER: Online Reporters

Listen to this article
Play
Pause
Pimpichaya Kokram of Thailand in action during the first match of the FIVB Women’s Volleyball Nations League 2025 tournament against Poland at the National Indoor Stadium in Beijing on Wednesday. (Photo: Volleyballworld.com)
Pimpichaya Kokram of Thailand in action during the first match of the FIVB Women’s Volleyball Nations League 2025 tournament against Poland at the National Indoor Stadium in Beijing on Wednesday. (Photo: Volleyballworld.com)

Thailand opened their FIVB Women’s Volleyball Nations League 2025 campaign with a 3-0 loss (22-25, 24-26, 22-25) to sixth-ranked Poland at the National Indoor Stadium in Beijing on Wednesday. 

Opposite hitter Pimpichaya Kokram led the Thai scorers with 22 points in a match that featured three very competitive sets. Poland held the edge in most categories but the 13th-ranked Thai side scored 19 points from opponent errors, against just 10 by their adversaries.

Coach Kiattipong Radchatagriengkai stuck mainly with his veteran players in Wednesday’s opening match, but a number of new faces are expected to get playing time as the tournament goes on.

Thailand is competing in Pool 3 against Poland (ranked 6th), Belgium (14), Turkey (3) and France (19). Their next match is against Belgium on Thursday at 3pm local time.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT

RECOMMENDED

TRENDING