Poramet heads to Japan in loan deal

Poramet Arjvirai, left, is off to Jubilo Iwata. PR

Thailand and Muang Thong United striker Poramet Arjvirai is joining second-tier Japanese club Jubilo Iwata on an 11-month loan deal.

The 26-year-old Poramet, who has an option to extend his contract with Jubilo Iwata next season, is a product of the Muang Thong United Academy.

Since his elevation to the senior squad in 2017, Poramet has played 166 matches for the Kirins, scoring 45 goals and providing 25 assists. He had a prolific 2024-2025 season, finding the net 18 times and dishing out eight assists.

Poramet is the fifth Muang Thong player to try his luck in Japan after Chanathip Songkrasin, Teerasil Dangda, Theerathon Bunmathan and Ekanit Panya.

He is training with the Thai national team for their two Fifa Day games, one of which was to be played last night against India. Thailand will also play Turkmenistan in an away AFC Asian Cup qualifier on June 10.

Cardozo bids farewell

BG Pathum United defender Victor Cardozo has announced his departure from the Thai League 1 club in a social media post on Wednesday.

"Today I come here to thank and say goodbye to BG. My contract with BG is coming to an end and the word is gratitude," he said in the post.

The Brazilian joined the Rabbits in 2020 and played 78 matches scoring 21 goals. He won the Thai League 1 trophy with the club in 2021 and the League Cup in the 2024 season.

For the 2024-2025 season, Cardozo was loaned out to Lamphun Warriors.

Meanwhile, the Football Association of Thailand has appointed former BG Pathum United coach Anthony Hudson as its new technical director. The American will be mainly analysing data and statistics to advise different national teams.