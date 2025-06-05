New world No.1 Kunlavut cruises to win

Kunlavut Vitidsarn will play Lee Chia-hao in the last 16 on Thursday. AFP

Kunlavut Vitidsarn began his reign as world No.1 with an impressive 21-14, 21-12 win over Wang Tzu-wei of Taiwan in the first round of the US$1,450,000 BWF Indonesia Open in Jakarta on Wednesday.

Fresh from winning his fourth title of the year at the Singapore Open on Sunday, in-form Kunlavut wrapped up his opening match of the World Tour Super 1000 event in just 38 minutes to advance to the last 16.

Kunlavut, who is seeded second this week, will play Lee Chia-hao in the last 16 on Thursday after the Taiwanese beat China's Lu Guangzu, a losing finalist against Kunlavut in Singapore.

Earlier, mixed doubles sixth seeds Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Supissara Paewsampran defeated Dejan Ferdinansyah and Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti of Indonesia 21-18, 21-13 in their opening match.

They will play Sathish Kumar Karunakaran and Aadya Variyath of India in the last 16.

Like Kunlavut, Dechapol and Supissara were winners at the Singapore Open on Sunday.

However, women's singles hopeful Pornpicha Choeikeewong made an early exit. She was beaten by another Singapore Open winner, the fifth seed Chen Yufei of China, 10-21, 15-21.

Chen will play Natsuki Nidaira of Japan in the last 16.

Another Thai mixed doubles pair, Phuwanat Horbanluekit and Sapsiree Taerattanachai, bowed out after losing to third seeds Goh Soon Huat and Shevon Jemie Lai of Malaysia 12-21, 16-21.

In Thursday's action, Pornpawee Chochuwong will take on Pusarla V Sindhu of India while Supanida Katetong will meet Putri Kusuma Wardini of Indonesia in the women's singles last 16.

Both players came through their first round matches on Tuesday.