Belgium block thrilling Thai comeback bid

Thailand’s Pornpun Guedpard prepares to block a shot during the second match of the FIVB Women’s Volleyball Nations League 2025 tournament against Belgium at the National Indoor Stadium in Beijing on Thursday. (Photo: Volleyballworld.com)

Thailand suffered their second successive defeat at the FIVB Women’s Volleyball Nations League 2025 tournament in Beijing on Thursday.

The Thai women put on yet another battling performance but still lost to Belgium 1-3 (22-25, 23-25, 26-24, 22-25) at the National Indoor Stadium.

Thailand were beaten by world No.6 Poland in straight sets in the opening Pool 3 match on Wednesday. Belgium opened their campaign with a 3-0 loss to powerhouse China.

The losses have move Thailand down two positions to 15th in the world rankings, while Belgium moved up two spots to 13th.

Coach Kiattipong Radchatagriengkai made only one change from the first match, with middle blocker Wimonrat Thanapan starting in place of Hattaya Bamrungsuk, while Warisara Seetaloed retaining her spot in the starting line-up alongside captain Ajcharaporn Kongyot, Pornpun Guedpard, Thatdao Nuekjang, Pimpichaya Kokram and Piyanut Pannoy.

Middle blocker Thatdao was the Thai team’s top scorer with 18 points (16 attacks and two blocks). Opposite spiker Thanacha Sooksod had 13 points (all attacks). Outside hitter Donphon Sinpho and opposite spiker Pimpichaya, the top scorer in the first match against Poland, had 11 points each.

Belgium captain Britt Herbots had a game-high 30 points (29 attacks and one block), while opposite spiker Pauline Martin had 20 (17 attacks and three blocks).

Thailand is competing in Pool 3 against Poland (ranked 6th), Belgium (15), China (4), Turkey (5) and France (19). Their next match is against Turkey on Friday at 7.30pm Thailand time.

Turkey, the 2023 VNL champions, won their opening match against France.