Thai badminton stars Kunlavut, Pornpawee in Indonesia quarters

Pornpawee Chochuwong will play An Se-Young in the quarter-finals. (Photo supplied)

Kunlavut Vitidsarn stormed into the quarter-finals of the US$1,450,000 BWF Indonesia Open in Jakarta on Thursday.

The Thai world No.1 eased past Lee Chia-hao of Taiwan 21-10, 21-17 to reach the men's singles last eight of the World Tour Super 1000 event.

Second seed Kunlavut will next play eighth seed Alex Lanier after the Frenchman overcame Loh Kean Yew of Singapore 16-21, 21-14, 21-8.

World and Asian champion Kunlavut, who officially became the top-ranked men's singles player on Tuesday, is chasing his fifth title of the year. He is coming off a successful week in Singapore where he won the Super 750 event.

Women's singles star Pornpawee Chochuwong also made it to the quarter-finals with a hard-fought three-game victory.

The Thai sixth seed rallied to advance with a 20-22, 21-10, 21-18 win over Pusarla V Sindhu of India. She next faces top seed An Se-Young of South Korea.

However, Supanida Katethong failed to progress, losing out to Putri Kusuma Wardini of Indonesia 21-17, 9-21, 8-21.

Meanwhile, Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Supissara Paewsampran also continued their fine run after securing their place in the last eight of the mixed doubles event.

The sixth-seeded pair defeated Sathish Kumar Karunakaran and Aadya Variyath of India 21-7, 21-12 to set up a last-eight meeting with third seeds Goh Soon Huat and Shevon Jemie Lai.

Dechapol and Supissara had defeated the Malaysians in the quarter-finals of the Singapore Open last week.

Mixed pair Ruttanapak Oupthong and Jhenicha Sudjaipraparat exited the tournament after losing to French pair Thom Gicquel and Delphine Delrue 19-21, 18-21.

In other early results yesterday, Chinese top seed Shi Yuqi, who was dethroned by Kunlavut as No.1 player in the world, reached the quarter-finals with a 21-14, 21-7 win over Yushi Tanaka of Japan while women's fifth seed Chen Yufei of China defeated Natsuki Nidaira of Japan 21-9, 21-14.