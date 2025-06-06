Poramet and Davis power Thailand past India in football friendly

Thailand's Poramet Arjvirai celebrates his goal against India. (Photo: PR)

Thailand defeated India 2-0 in a friendly match at Thammasat Stadium on Wednesday night.

Benjamin Davis and Poramet Arjvirai scored one goal each on either side of half-time to lift the War Elephants to a warm-up win ahead of their AFC Asian Cup qualifier next week.

The home side quickly took an early lead when Korawich Tasa provided an assist for Davis, who scored from the edge of the box after just eight minutes.

Thailand nearly doubled their advantage on 19 minutes but Korawich's left-foot shot from a Channarong Promsrikaew free-kick went wide.

The War Elephants finally got their second goal when Davis' cross found Poramet on the left flank and the Thailand forward cut inside before curling a stunning right-foot long-range shot into the top corner on 59 minutes.

Coach Masatada Ishii singled out Poramet for praise for his sensational second-half goal.

"Poramet did really well for his goal. He will soon leave to play in the J-League and I hope that he will have an opportunity to play regularly and have a good stint there," said the Japanese coach.

Poramet said, "Today, we got the result we had hoped for. I have to thank my teammates for playing with good teamwork, although we had only two days of training together.

"I was amazed by the goal I scored today as well. It really helped me gain confidence before facing Turkmenistan," he added.

Thailand will play their second match of the AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifying tournament against Turkmenistan next Tuesday.

Thailand are in Group D of the qualifying tournament for the 2027 finals in Saudi Arabia. The two other teams in the pool are Sri Lanka, whom the War Elephants have already beaten 1-0, and Taiwan.

The winners of the six groups will join the 18 countries that have already qualified for the finals in Saudi Arabia.