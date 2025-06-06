ONE Championship: Aliff vs El Jamari winner likely next for Prajanchai, source says

Winner of Saturday’s ONE Fight Night 32 main event is set to earn strawweight Muay Thai title shot

ONE Championship may have its next strawweight Muay Thai title challenger in sight.

A source has told the Bangkok Post that the winner of this weekend’s clash between Aliff Sor Dechapan and Elmehdi El Jamari is likely to earn a shot at Prajanchai PK Saenchai’s world title.

The Moroccan “Sniper” failed three attempts to make weight, before finally succeeding on his fourth trip to the scales, with just minutes remaining in the three-hour testing window.

While no official announcement has been made, the source said Saturday’s bout is being treated as a de facto title eliminator – with the winner in pole position to challenge Prajanchai later this year.

Aliff, a 21-year-old Thai-Malaysian prospect, enters the bout on a three-fight win streak in ONE. El Jamari, meanwhile, made an explosive promotional debut in April, knocking out Thongpoon PK Saenchai in the first round.

While it’s good news for Saturday’s co-main event combatants, interim ONE strawweight kickboxing champion Jonathan Di Bella will no doubt be frustrated.

The Canadian-Italian has seen his repeated calls for a title unification rematch with 30-year-old Prajanchai – who took the belt via decision last June – go unanswered.

Di Bella returned last December to dominate contender Rui Botelho, and then beat Sam-A Gaiyanghadao to claim the interim title in March at ONE 172 in Japan.

But Prajanchai has appeared to brush off the matchup, telling Thai media Di Bella lacked “killer instinct” for not finishing Sam-A – echoing ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong’s post-fight comments, seemingly aimed at motivating the 28-year-old.

Speaking to the Bangkok Post, Di Bella said he did not take Chatri’s remarks as a “diss” – but made clear he disagreed with Prajanchai’s stance.

Prajanchai has also publicly called out Japanese superstar Takeru Segawa for a high-profile showdown at flyweight – a move that could further delay a potential rematch with Di Bella.

Di Bella accused Prajanchai of “making excuses” to avoid a rematch and insisted their rivalry must be settled before the Thai star moves on to any other fights.

“I understand him going up a division, but we have to first finish our business and then he can go up and fight Takeru for sure,” Di Bella said. “Our fight should happen first and then he can go do whatever he wants.”

Their first meeting – a tightly contested five-round battle in Bangkok – ended in a unanimous decision for Prajanchai, though many observers at Lumpinee Stadium and on social media felt the result could have gone the other way.