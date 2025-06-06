ONE Championship: catchweight deals save three bouts after Fight Night 32 weigh-in drama

The Bangkok Post understands all fights will go ahead on Saturday despite two hydration fails and one weight miss

Listen to this article

All bouts at Saturday’s ONE Fight Night 32 card have been cleared to proceed, the Bangkok Post understands, with catchweight deals struck for three fights that had been in jeopardy following Thursday’s dramatic weigh-ins.

Two fighters – Ibragim Dauev and Diego Paez – failed to pass hydration within the three-hour official window, while Dzhabir Dzhabrailov missed weight for his lightweight MMA bout against Argentina’s Nicolas Vigna.

The issues forced some behind-the-scenes negotiations and rechecks, with Dauev and Paez needing to return after the session to provide hydrated samples before talks could even begin. Dzhabrailov had already passed hydration, which expedited catchweight discussions with Vigna.

The Bangkok Post understands at least one of the matchups was not confirmed until late Friday morning, as ONE Championship worked to save the bouts just 24 hours before fight day at Lumpinee Stadium.

Fan-favourite Johan Ghazali, the rising flyweight Muay Thai star from Malaysia, moved quickly to reassure fans his fight with Paex would go ahead.

“Guys I heard my opponent missed weight, but it’s OK. I’ve been on that side, I know how it feels,” 18-year-old Ghazali, who has been preparing for the matchup at Superbon Training Camp, said in a social media video. “But at the same time I know a lot of you guys are worried that I won’t fight. Don’t worry, the fight is still on. Get ready.”

Dauev’s case was particularly notable. The Russian also failed five hydration attempts in March ahead of a bantamweight bout with Jeremy Pacatiw, which was ultimately scrapped when Pacatiw declined a catchweight. Moving up to featherweight this time should have made things easier – but the same issues resurfaced.

All three fights will now proceed at agreed catchweights on Saturday’s card, which streams live in US primetime.

ONE Fight Night 32 has already undergone several changes this week, including the cancellation of its original main event after Shir Cohen pulled out of her strawweight Muay Thai title bout with Allycia Rodrigues.