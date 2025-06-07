Thai aces dominate in Jakarta

Mixed doubles pair Dechapol Puavaranukroh, left, Supissara Paewsampran in action during their quarter-final match. (Badminton Photo)

Top-ranked Kunlavut Vitidsarn and mixed doubles pair Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Supissara Paewsampran advanced to the semi-finals of the US$1,450,000 BWF Indonesia Open in Jakarta on Friday.

Kunlavut defeated Alex Lanier of France 21-12, 21-16 in the quarter-finals of the men's singles event.

The Thai second seed will face either fourth seed Li Shifeng of China or sixth seed Chou Tien-chen of Taiwan in the last four on Saturday.

Kunlavut, the first Thai player to become the men's world No.1, is chasing his fifth title of the year. He is coming off a successful week in Singapore where he won the Super 750 event.

Earlier, Dechapol and Supissara also moved closer to securing back-to-back titles at the World Tour Super 1000 event.

The sixth-seeded pair, who won in Singapore on Sunday, defeated third seeds Goh Soon Huat and Shevon Jemie Lai 21-16, 21-12.

Dechapol and Supissara defeated the Malaysians at the same stage of the Singapore Open last week.

They will play another Malaysian pair, the second seeds Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei, in the semi-finals on Saturday.

Meanwhile, sixth seed Pornpawee Chochuwong failed to advance, losing to top seed An Se-Young of South Korea 11-21, 10-21 in the women's singles quarter-finals.

An will take on third seed Akane Yamaguchi in the semis after the Japanese star defeated Putri Kusuma Wardini of Indonesia 21-19, 22-20.

Fourth seed Han Yue of China received a walkover from fifth seeded compatriot Chen Yufei, the defending champion.

Han will play fellow Chinese player, the second seed Wang Zhiyi, who knocked out Gao Fangjie, also from China, 21-18, 23-21 on Friday.

Defending men's champion Shi Yuqi of China was due to face compatriot Wang Zhengxing in a late match.