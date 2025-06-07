FAT secures landmark TV deal: Clubs set for windfall

Listen to this article

FAT president Nualphan Lamsam. (Photo supplied)

Advanced Info Service Plc (AIS), Gulf Energy Development Plc (GULF) and Jasmine International Plc (JAS) have secured the broadcasting rights to Thai football over the next four years in a two-billion-baht deal.

The deal also has an option of a two-year extension, according to the Football Association of Thailand (FAT) president Nualphan Lamsam.

The agreement will cover the four-year period starting from the 2025/26 season.

The exclusive live coverage includes all T1, T2, T3, FA Cup, League Cup, U21 League and Women's Leagues 1 and 2 matches.

The agreement will deliver a total of two billion baht in revenue over the four-year period.

The deal will provide bigger financial certainty for T1, T2 and T3 clubs from the 2025/26 season onwards.

In the new payment scheme, the FAT has committed to continuing its strong levels of support by contributing nearly 400 million baht per season to all Thai League clubs.

Each of the 16 T1 teams will receive 15 million baht (240 million baht in total), 18 T2 teams will get four million baht each (72 million) and 70 T3 teams will each pocket 1.25 million baht (86.5 million baht).

Clubs move vetoed

An attempt by a majority Thai League 1 clubs to set up a new company to handle all tournament affairs was not approved by the Football Association of Thailand (FAT).

Eleven T1 clubs voted in favour of the proposal on Monday but the move was denied by the FAT executive committee during a meeting yesterday.

The operation of the Thai League remains under Thai League Co, Ltd.

No pausing

FAT also confirmed that the Thai League 1 campaign will not pause during the 33rd SEA Games, which will take place between Dec 9-20.

Some T2 and T3 matches, however, could be rescheduled if teams have many players called up for the national team.

The SEA Games football competition is an under-23 tournament.

Thailand last won the SEA Games gold medal in 2017 in Malaysia.