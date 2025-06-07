Call grows for third National League spot

If you need space the last para can be deleted. Cheers, Roger Call for 3rd promotion National League place

As Oldham Athletic celebrate their return to the Football League after defeating Southend United in a thrilling Wembley playoff there have been strong calls for the National League to be given three promotion slots to League Two as opposed to the current two.

As it stands there is one automatic promotion spot for the top team which this year was Barnet, while the next six battle it out in playoffs for the second promotion place. In most divisions of the Football League it is three up and three down with the exception being four down from League One while League Two has four promotions and just two relegations.

What has prompted the renewed call for a change in the National League this year is that York City who finished second in the league were not promoted despite being 23 points ahead of promoted Oldham who were fifth and 28 clear of seventh-placed Southend.

Oldham beat York 3-0 in the playoffs fairly and squarely, but it does seem unjust that a team which performed so well over the whole season and earning a huge 96 points ends up with nothing.

What would seem the obvious solution is for the National League to be given a format with the top two automatically promoted and third place being decided in playoffs.

Admittedly, some argue that there shouldn't be playoffs at all and the top three should be promoted. But playoffs, which were introduced in 1987 are an important ingredient in English football. They add excitement to the end of the season in giving more teams hope for success. They have proved popular with fans, providing plenty of drama and attracting large crowds.

If there were no playoffs, it could lead to some very dull games weeks before the end of the season in which teams have nothing to play for.

The "3UP campaign" is supported by all 72 National League clubs (including the North and South divisions). Leading the campaign is York City co-owner Julie-Anne Uggla who in a letter to the EFL said the present promotion structure "is not fit for purpose." Citing the huge points margin between York and the two finalists she wrote "such a glaring imbalance not only undermines sporting merit but erodes every foundation of fair competition."

Newly-promoted Oldham manager Micky Mellon also supports the proposed changes. "York should have gone up automatically," he said. "It should be three up three down." Mellon called the Latics' promotion "massive", adding "this club is a monster, we needed to go up."

Oldham are back in League Two after three years in the fifth tier. What is sometimes forgotten is the last time they won promotion it was to the top flight back in 1991 under Joe Royle. The following year the Latics became founder members of the Premier League but suffered relegation after two seasons.

They haven't got their eye on returning to the Premier League just yet, but promotion to League Two is a start.

The National League remains a gateway to the Football League or alternatively the drop into semi-oblivion for clubs as they slide down football's pyramid. Of the 24 teams in the fifth tier this past season, more than half have experienced life in the top four divisions.