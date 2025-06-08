Mixed duo keep title hopes alive as Kunlavut bows out

Greeting the hero: Prapan Disyatat, the Thai Ambassador to Indonesia, his wife, and Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul, an IOC member and BWF president, with men's world No.1 Kunlavut Vitidsarn at the Indonesia Open.

Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Supissara Paewsampran will be vying for back-to-back titles after reaching the mixed doubles final of the US$1,450,000 BWF Indonesia Open in Jakarta yesterday.

Sixth seeds Dechapol and Supissara rallied to defeat second seeds Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei 21-23, 21-15, 21-11 in 65 minutes of the World Tour Super 1000 event.

They will play France's Thom Gicquel and Delphine Delrue in the final today after the French pair edged China's Cheng Xing and Zhang Chi 17-21, 21-14, 21-12.

Dechapol and Supissara won the Singapore Open -- a Super 750 event -- last Sunday. They also won the Malaysia Open and the Thailand Masters earlier this year.

The duo began their partnership in October last year and have already won five career titles together.

However, top-ranked Kunlavut Vitidsarn failed to reach the men's singles decider after losing to sixth seed Chou Tien-chen of Taiwan 16-21, 21-23.

Sixth seed Chou will face the winner of the second semi-final between defending champion Shi Yuqi of China and third seed Anders Antonsen of Denmark.

Earlier, women's top seed An Se-Young of South Korea defeated third seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan 21-18, 21-17 to book her berth in the final.

She will take on China's Wang Zhiyi for the title after the second seed defeated her fourth seeded compatriot Han Yue 21-12, 21-13.

In the women's doubles semis, Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan of Malaysia fought back to beat Li Yijing and Luo Xumin of China in three games, 12-21, 21-17, 22-11 to advance to the final.

They will face either top seeds Liu Shengshu and Tan Ning of China or third seeds and two-time defending champions Baek Ha-Na and Lee So-Hee of South Korea in the title decider.