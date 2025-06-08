Thai spikers still looking for their first Nations League win in China

Listen to this article

Thailand will be looking for their first win of the FIVB Women's Nations League 2025 when they take on France in Beijing today.

The world No.13 Thai team lost to Turkey 0-3 (23-25, 14-25, 22-25) in their third match of Pool 3 at the National Indoor Stadium on Friday.

The Thai team were beaten by Poland (0-3) and Belgium (1-3) earlier in the week.

Star opposite spiker Pimpichaya Kokram was again Thailand's leading scorer after she delivered 15 points, all in kills.

She was also the highest scorer against Poland on Wednesday.

Outside hitter Donphon Sinpho scored 10 points, with eight blocks, one kill and one ace.

Turkey, who remained undefeated, outscored the Thais in blocks by 14 to five.

France picked up their first win of VNL 2025 after stunning Belgium 3-1 on Friday, thanks to a 30-point performance from opposite Iman Ndiaye (24 kills, four aces, two blocks).

They lost to Turkey 1-3 in their opening match on Wednesday.