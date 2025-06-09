Thais sink France for first win

Thailand players celebrate a point during the match against France in Beijing on Sunday. (Photo: volleyballworld.com)

Thailand claimed their first win of the FIVB Women's Volleyball Nations League 2025 after beating France 3-1 in Beijing on Sunday.

Heading into the match on the back of three successive losses, the Thai team, under coach Kiattipong Radchatagriengkai, put on a strong performance to defeat the Europeans 25-14, 19-25, 25-23, 25-13.

They had lost to Poland (0-3), Belgium (1-3) and Turkey (0-3) in the first three matches of Pool 3 in the Chinese capital.

Pimpichaya Kokram was again the team's star performer. The opposite spiker was the highest scorer with 19 points (16 kills, two blocks and one ace) on Sunday.

Rising star outside hitter Warisara Seetaloed chipped in 16 points from 14 kills and two aces while another outside hitter Donphon Sinpho added 13 points from 12 kills and one ace.

Opposite Iman Ndiaye, who had a 30-point performance in the team's only win against Belgium on Friday, led the French scoring chart with 19 points (16 kills, one block and two aces).

Outside hitter Maeva Schalk had 12 points, from eight kills, three blocks and one ace.

France, who lost to China on Saturday, ended week one with one win and three losses.

Thailand will have a week off before heading to Hong Kong for week two's action.

They will start Pool 5 with a match against Japan on June 18 before facing Italy a day later. They will then play the Czech Republic on June 21 and end the second week with a match against Bulgaria on June 22.