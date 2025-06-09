Mixed pair settle for 2nd in Indonesia

Listen to this article

Mixed doubles players Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Supissara Paewsampran pose with their silver medals. (Photo: AFP)

Mixed doubles pair Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Supissara Paewsampran missed out on a chance to win their fourth title of the year after losing in the final of the US$1,450,000 BWF Indonesia Open in Jakarta on Sunday.

The Thai sixth seeds went down France's Thom Gicquel and Delphine Delrue 16-21, 18-21 in the World Tour Super 1000 decider at the Istora Senayan.

It was their first loss in six finals since they began their partnership in October last year. Dechapol and Supissara won the Singapore Open a week before the Jakarta tournament. They also won in Malaysia and Thailand earlier this year.

Gicquel and Delrue were more consistent in the 48-minute contest as they claimed their biggest career title.

Despite the loss, Dechapol and Supissara are projected to break into the top five when the new world rankings are released on Tuesday.

Meanwhile Gicquel and Delrue are set to jump three spots to No.7 in the world following their victory in Jakarta.

Top seed An Se-Young claimed her fifth World Tour title of the year after winning women's singles crown.

The Korean world No.1 rallied to beat China's Wang Zhiyi in three games, 13-21, 21-19, 21-15.

Sunday's victory was her third Super 1000 title in 2025 after the Malaysia Open and the All England Open. An also won the India Open (Super 750) and the Orleans Masters (Super 300).

Third seed Anders Antonsen of Denmark won the men's singles title after he defeated sixth seed Chou Tien-chen of Taiwan 22-20, 21-14.

In the women's doubles decider, top seeds Liu Shengshu and Tan Ning of China overcame Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan of Malaysia 23-25, 21-12, 21-19.