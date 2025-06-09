ONE Championship: Taiki Naito calls out Takeru for ‘overrated vs underrated’ battle in Japan

‘Silent Sniper’ makes bold challenge to Japanese kickboxing superstar following shock Muay Thai win over Johan Estupinan at ONE Fight Night 32

Listen to this article

Taiki Naito wants Takeru Segawa next – in a battle of “overrated versus underrated” in ONE Championship’s flyweight kickboxing ranks.

The 29-year-old “Silent Sniper” made his bold callout after returning to the win column with a shock majority decision win over Johan Estupinan at ONE Fight Night 32 on Saturday in Bangkok.

“Today I fought in Muay Thai, but I usually also fight in kickboxing,” Naito told the Bangkok Post backstage after his victory at Lumpinee Stadium. “In ONE’s rankings, No 2 is Takeru and I’m the next, so I would love to fight Takeru as my next opponent.

“Takeru came after me and got a contract – I think that [he’s] a little bit overrated. I want to have a fight where it’s ‘overrated versus underrated’ – and I want to switch that.”

Naito said he hoped to return later this year, ideally on a big card in Japan – which would no doubt suit Takeru, who has lost two high-profile bouts to Superlek and Rodtang there since his high-profile switch to ONE.

“If there’s a big event in Tokyo I would love to fight there with Takeru, and I’m very confident this fight will entertain the whole of Japan,” he said.

As for Estupinan, a second-round knockdown helped to seal the result for Japan’s Naito, who believed there should have been another knockdown scored at the very end of the third round – a moment that might have erased any doubt.

“Yes, I also believe I got two knockdowns,” he said.

The judges’ scorecards reflected the uncertainty. Shane Byrne had it 30–26 for Naito, giving him all three rounds including a 10–8 in the second. Richard Wain scored it a draw – two rounds for Estupinan, with Naito’s knockdown making it 10–8 in the second. Abby Nelson ruled it 29–27 for Naito.

“At first Estupinan had a more attacking attitude towards me,” Naito said, “but I was the one who controlled the fight overall and gave more damage to him, so I believe I won the fight.”It marked an important bounce-back for Naito, who came in off two straight losses – while Colombian 22-year-old upstart Estupinan was unbeaten in ONE.

“I also know Estupinan had never lost in ONE Championship before,” he said. “It was like my future was being tested with this fight, and I’m so happy I could win.”

Asked about further possible Muay Thai matchups, Naito namechecked the ONE Fight Night 32 main event winner Jaosuayai, and his own old mentor, Nong-O Hama – now also competing in the flyweight division.

“If it’s Jaosuayai it’s going to be a very good punching fight because I also improved my punching skill too,” he said. “Another opponent would be Nong-O because he is kind of like my teacher.

“My current teacher, Hiroaki Suzuki, also fought a title match with Nong-O, and I was there as a cornerman. I saw that and felt impacted. It would be a very fun match to fight with Nong-O.”